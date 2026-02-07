T20 World Cup Scoreboard: West Indies vs Scotland

Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) Scoreboard of T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Scotland here on Saturday.

West Indies: Brandon King c Munsey b Davidson 35 Shai Hope b Leask 19 Shimron Hetmyer c McMullen b Sharif 64 Rovman Powell c Jones b Currie 24 Sherfane Rutherford c Jones b Currie 26 Romario Shepherd not out 6 Matthew Forde not out 1 Extras: (B-1 LB-2 W-4) 7 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 182 Fall of wickets: 1-54 2-58 3-139 4-175 5-175 Bowling: Brandon McMullen 1-0-7-0, Brad Currie 4-0-23-2, Mark Watt 4-0-38-0, Safyaan Sharif 4-0-46-1, Oliver Davidson 3-0-23-1, Michael Leask 4-0-42-1 (MORE) PTI APA APA