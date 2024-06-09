T20 World Cup scoreboard: West Indies vs Uganda

Providence (Guyana), Jun 9 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Uganda here on Sunday.

West Indies: Brandon King b Ramjani 13 Johnson Charles c Ramjani b Nakrani 44 Nicholas Pooran c & b Masaba 22 Rovman Powell c Obuya b Masaba 23 Sherfane Rutherford b Kyewuta 22 Andre Russell not out 30 Romario Shepherd not out 5 Extras: (B-5, LB-1, NB-3, W-5) 14 Total: (For 5 wkts, 20 overs) 173 Fall of wkts: 1-41, 2-76, 3-105, 4-125, 5-140.

Bowling: Alpesh Ramjani 3-0-16-1, Cosmas Kyewuta 4-0-42-1, Juma Miyagi 3-0-29-0, Frank Nsubuga 3-0-29-0, Brian Masaba 4-0-31-2, Dinesh Nakrani 3-0-20-1.

Uganda: Roger Mukasa lbw b Hosein 0 Simon Ssesazi c Joseph b Shepherd 4 Robinson Obuya b Russell 6 Alpesh Ramjani lbw b Hosein 5 Kenneth Waiswa lbw b Hosein 1 Riazat Ali Shah b Hosein 3 Dinesh Nakrani b Hosein 0 Brian Masaba c Pooran b Joseph 1 Juma Miyagi not out 13 Cosmas Kyewuta lbw b Motie 1 Frank Nsubuga b Joseph 0 Extras: (LB-3, W-2) 5 Total: (All out in 12 overs) 39 Fall of wkts: 1-0, 2-8, 3-15, 4-15, 5-19, 6-22, 7-23, 8-25, 9-34.

Bowling: Akeal Hosein 4-0-11-5, Romario Shepherd 2-0-9-1, Andre Russell 1-0-4- 1, Alzarri Joseph 3-0-6-2, Gudakesh Motie 2-0-6-1.