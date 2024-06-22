T20 World Cup scoreboard: West Indies vs USA

Bridgetown (Barbados), Jun 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup Super Eight Group 2 match between the West Indies and the USA here.

United States of America: Steven Taylor c Chase b Russell 2 Andries Gous c Hope b Joseph 29 Nitish Kumar lbw Motie 20 Aaron Jones b Chase 11 Corey Anderson lbw b Chase 7 Milind Kumar run out (Motie/Russell) 19 Harmeet Singh c Charles b Chase 0 Shadley van Schalkwyk c Charles b Russell 18 Nosthush Kenjige c Pooran b Joseph 1 Ali Khan not out 14 Saurabh Netravalkar c Powell b Russell 0 Extras: 7 (nb-1, w-6) Total: 128 in 19.5 overs Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-51, 3-60, 4-65, 5-88, 6-88, 7-112, 8-112, 9-125, 10-128 Bowling: Akeal Hosein 3-0-13-0, Andre Russell 3.5-0-31-3, Obed McCoy 2-0-20-0, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-31-2, Gudakesh Motie 3-0-14-1, Roston Chase 4-0-19-3.

West Indies: Shai Hope not out 82 Johnson Charles c Milind b Harmeet 15 Nicholas Pooran not out 7 Extras: 6 Total: 130/1 in 10.5 overs Fall of wickets: 1-67 Bowling: Saurabh Netravalkar 2.5-0-31-0, Nosthush Kenjige 1-0-11-0, Ali Khan 2-0-18-0, Harmeet Singh 2-0-18-1, Shadley van Schalkwyk 2-0-29-0, Milind Kumar 1-0-22-0.