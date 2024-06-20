T20 World Cup Scoreboard: WI vs ENG

Gros Islet (Saint Lucia), Jun 20 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of West Indies versus England Super 8s, Group-2 match of the T20 World Cup here.

West Indies Brandon King retired hurt 23 Johnson Charles c Brook b Ali 38 Nicholas Pooran c Buttler b Archer 36 Rovman Powell c Wood b Livingstone 36 Andre Russell c Salt b Rashid 1 Sherfane Rutherford not out 28 Romario Shepherd not out 5 Extras (B-2, LB-1, W-10) 13 Total: (For Four Wickets in 20 Overs) 180 Fall of wickets: 0-40 (King retired hurt), 1-94, 2-137, 3-141, 4-143.

Bowling: Reece Topley 3-0-26-0, Mark Wood 3-0-36-0, Jofra Archer 4-0-34-1, Sam Curran 3-0-25-0, Adil Rashid 4-0-21-1, Moeen Ali 2-0-15-1, Liam Livingstone 1-0-20-1.

England Phil Salt not out 87 Jos Buttler lbw Chase 25 Moeen Ali c Charles b Russell 13 Jonny Bairstow not out 48 Extras (LB-1, W-7) 8 Total: (For Two Wickets in 17.3 overs) 181 Fall of wickets: 1-67, 2-84.

Bowling: Akeal Hosein 4-0-35-0, Romario Shepherd 2-0-41-0, Andre Russell 2-0-21-1, Alzarri Joseph 2.3-0-32-0, Gudakesh Motie 4-0-32-0, Roston Chase 3-0-19-1. PTI TAP