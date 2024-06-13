T20 World Cup Scoreboard: WI vs NZ

Tarouba (Trinidad), Jun 13 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of West Indies and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup Group C match here. West Indies: Brandon King c Conway b Neesham 9 Johnson Charles b Boult 0 Nicholas Pooran c Conway b Southee 17 Roston Chase c Ravindra b Ferguson 0 Rovman Powell c Conway b Southee 1 Sherfane Rutherford not out 68 Akeal Hosein c Neesham b Santner 15 Andre Russell c Ferguson b Boult 14 Romario Shepherd lbw Ferguson 13 Alzarri Joseph b Boult 6 Gudakesh Motie not out 0 Extras (LB-3, W-3) 6 Total (For Nine Wickets in 20 overs) 149 Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 2-20, 3-21, 4-22, 5-30, 6-58, 7-76, 8-103, 9-112.

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-1-16-3, Tim Southee 4-0-21-2, Lockie Ferguoson 4-0-27-2, James Neesham 4-0-27-1, Glenn Phillips 1-0-9-0, Mitchell Santner 2-0-27-1, Daryl Mitchell 1-0-19-0.

New Zealand: Devon Conway c Chase b Hosein 5 Finn Allen c Russell b Joseph 26 Rachin Ravindra c Russell b Motie 10 Kane Williamson c Pooran b Motie 1 Daryl Mitchell b Motie 12 Glenn Phillips c Powell b Joseph 40 James Neesham c King b Joseph 10 Mitchell Santner not out 21 Tim Southee c&b Joseph 0 Trent Boult c Chase b Russell 7 Lockie Ferguson not out 0 Extras (LB-1, W-3) 4 Total: (For Nine Wickets in 20 overs) 136 Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-34, 3-39, 4-54, 5-63 6-85, 7-108, 8-108, 9-117.

Bowling: Akeal Hosein 4-0-21-1, Romario Shepherd 3-0-36-0, Andre Russell 4-0-30-1, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-19-4, Gudakesh Motie 4-0-25-3, Roston Chase 1-0-4-0.