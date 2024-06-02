T20 World Cup Scoreboard: WI vs PNG

Georgetown (Guyana), Jun 2 (PTI) Scoreboard of T20 World Cup match between Papua New Guinea and the West Indies here on Sunday.

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura c Pooran b Shepherd 2 Assad Vala c Chase b Joseph 21 Lega Siaka b Hosein 1 Sese Bau b Joseph 50 Hiri Hiri c Powell b Motie 2 Charles Amini c Pooran b Russell 12 Kiplin Doriga not out 27 Chad Soper b Russell 10 Alei Nao run out 0 Kabua Morea not out 2 Extras: (LB-1 NB-1 W-7) 9 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 136 Fall of wickets: 1/5 2/7 3/34 4/50 5/94 6/98 7/122 8/130 Bowling: Akeal Hosein 3-0-9-1, Romario Shepherd 3-0-23-1, Andre Russell 3-0-19-2, Roston Chase 4-0-26-0, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-34-2, Gudakesh Motie 3-0-24-1.