T20 World Cup Scoreboard : WI vs SA

Ahmedabad, Feb 26 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World cup Super 8 match between West Indies and South Africa here on Thursday.

West Indies Innings: Brandon King c Quinton de Kock b Lungi Ngidi 21 Shai Hope c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada 16 Shimron Hetmyer c Keshav Maharaj b Kagiso Rabada 2 Rovman Powell c Dewald Brevis b Lungi Ngidi 9 Roston Chase b Lungi Ngidi 2 Sherfane Rutherford c Quinton de Kock b Corbin Bosch 12 Jason Holder run out (Quinton de Kock/Corbin Bosch) 49 Matthew Forde c Ryan Rickelton b Corbin Bosch 11 Romario Shepherd not out 52 Gudakesh Motie not out 0 Extras: (W-2) 2 Total: (For 8 wkts, 20 Overs) 176 Fall of Wickets: 29-1, 31-2, 41-3, 43-4, 60-5, 71-6, 83-7, 172-8.

Bowler: Keshav Maharaj 4-0-43-0, Marco Jansen 4-0-50-0, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-22-2, Lungi Ngidi 4-0-30-3, Corbin Bosch 4-0-31-2.