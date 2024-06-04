T20 World Cup: Scotland elect to bat against England

Bridgetown (Barbados), Jun 4 (PTI) Scotland skipper Richard Berrington won the toss and elected to bat in their opening T20 World Cup Group B match against defending champions England here on Tuesday.

Tearaway England pacer Jofra Archer has returned to playing XI after being sidelined with injuries for almost two years.

England skipper Jos Buttler said he has "high hopes" from Archer.

Teams: Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (w), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie.

England: Jos Buttler (w/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. PTI AM AM AT AT