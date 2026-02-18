T20 World Cup: South Africa beat UAE by six wickets

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) South Africa, riding on Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis' fiery knocks, beat UAE by six wickets in a low-scoring Group D match here on Wednesday.

Chasing UAE's 122 for 6, built largely on young top-order batter Alishan Sharafu's gritty 45, the Proteas overhauled the target in 13.2 overs.

Rickelton smashed a 16-ball 30 while Brewis scored 36 off 25 balls as South Africa won with 40 balls to spare.

The Proteas and New Zealand have already qualified for the Super 8s from the group.

Brief Scores: UAE: 122 for 6 in 20 overs (Alishan Sharafu 45; Anrich Nortje 2/28, Corbin Bosch 3/12).

South Africa: 123 for 4 in 12.3 overs (Aiden Markram 28, Ryan Rickelton 30, Dewald Brevis 36). PTI AM AM APS APS