T20 World Cup triumph reflects Indian cricket's depth and board's commitment, says BCCI

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The BCCI on Monday hailed India's historic T20 World Cup triumph and said it's a powerful reflection of depth in the country's cricket and the board's commitment to building structures that nurture talent and sustain excellence at the highest level.

India became the first team to successfully defend a title in the T20 showpiece with a 96-run thrashing of New Zealand in the final at Ahmedabad on Sunday, while also becoming the first side to win it on three occasions.

This triumph is also a powerful reflection of India's sustained dominance in world cricket, the BCCI said in a statement.

Congratulating the team, BCCI president Mithun Manhas said: "Winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is a moment of immense pride for the entire nation. To defend the title and achieve this feat on home soil makes it even more special.

"The team played outstanding cricket throughout the tournament under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav and the guidance of head coach Gautam Gambhir. I congratulate every member of the squad, the coaching staff and the selectors for this remarkable accomplishment." BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated: "Indian cricket is currently in its golden phase. India hosted two major ICC events - the ICC Women's World Cup last year and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup - and to emerge champions in both is simply remarkable.

"This success is also a reflection of the strong foundations laid over the years through progressive planning and vision." Saikia also highlighted the contributions of ICC chairman Jay Shah during his tenure as the BCCI secretary.

"The contributions of Mr Jay Shah during his tenure in strengthening Indian cricket's structures and global standing have played a significant role in shaping this era of excellence.

"Kudos to captain Suryakumar Yadav and his fearless group, the team management led by Gautam Gambhir and the selectors for building a balanced side capable of excelling on the world stage yet again." In the final, India posted a mammoth 255 for 5, the highest-ever total in a T20 World Cup title clash, and then bowled out New Zealand for 159 in 19 overs.

Rajeev Shukla, the BCCI's vice-president, said: "This victory is the result of collective effort, meticulous preparation and the commitment shown by the players and support staff throughout the tournament. The team has displayed remarkable composure and confidence in high-pressure situations, a hallmark of champion sides." Shukla too acknowledged the role of Shah in helping raise the standard of Indian cricket while he was the board secretary.

Prabhtej Bhatia, the BCCI's joint secretary, remarked: "The team has shown tremendous unity, discipline and determination throughout the competition. From the very first match, the players demonstrated a clear sense of purpose and belief, which was reflected in their performances on the field." Treasurer A Raghuram Bhat added: "This victory is a testament to the strength of the cricketing ecosystem in our country and the sustained efforts being made to develop the game at every level." India is now the most successful team in the tournament's history with three titles.

With this victory, India now holds 14 ICC trophies across all senior and Under-19 formats, surpassing Australia's 13. PTI AH SSC SSC