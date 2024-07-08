T20 World Cup-winning cricketer Kuldeep Yadav meets UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Jul 8 (PTI) T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow on Monday.

In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, "Today, a courtesy meeting was held with Kuldeep Yadav, member of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team." Wrist-spinner Yadav, who hails from Kanpur, said on July 6 the triumph was "an unreal experience" for him and expressed hope that he would be a part of such successes in the future as well.

India beat South Africa in the final on June 29 to win the country's second T20 World Cup title.

Yadav captured 10 wickets in the world cup. PTI NAV SZM