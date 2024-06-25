T20WC: Afghanistan qualify for semis; beat Bangladesh by 8 runs in Super 8

Kingstown: Afghanistan qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup after beating Bangladesh by eight runs in the rain-hit final Super 8 game here.

In a must-win match which saw frequent rain interruptions, Afghanistan scored 115 for 5 in their 20 overs and then returned to bowl out Bangladesh for 105 in 17.5 overs. The match was truncated to 19-overs-a-side due to inclement weather and Bangladesh was given a revised target of 114.

The result knocked out former champions Australia, whose slim hopes were hinging on Bangladesh winning this game. Afghanistan will take on South Africa in the semifinals on June 27.

After the Afghans opted to bat on winning the toss, Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with a 55-ball 43 but Rishab Hossain (3/26) snapped three wickets to restrict Afghanistan to 115 for 5.

In reply, Litton Das scored an unbeaten 49-ball 54 but couldn't take the team home.

Brief scores: Afghanistan: 115 for 5 in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 43; Rishab Hossain 3/26).

Bangladesh: 105 all out in 17.5 overs (Litton Das 54 not out; Rashid Khan 4/23).