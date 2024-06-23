T20WC Scoreboard: England vs USA

Bridgetown, Jun 23 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup Super Eight match between England and USA here on Sunday. United States Of America: Steven Taylor c Ali b Curran 12 Andries Gous c Salt b Topley 8 Nitish Kumar b Rashid 30 Aaron Jones b Rashid 10 Corey Anderson c Brook b Jordan 29 Milind Kumar c Buttler b Livingstone 4 Harmeet Singh c Jordan b Curran 21 Shadley van Schalkwyk not out 0 Ali Khan b Jordan 0 Nosthush Kenjige lbw b Jordan 0 Saurabh Netravalkar b Jordan 0 Extras: (W-1) 1 Total: (All out in 18.5 overs) 115 Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-43, 3-56, 4-67, 5-88, 6-115, 7-115, 8-115, 9-115, 10-115 Bowling: Reece Topley 3-0-29-1, Jofra Archer 3-0-16-0, Sam Curran 2-0-23-2, Adil Rashid 4-0-13-2, Liam Livingstone 4-0-24-1, Chris Jordan 2.5-0-10-4. MORE PTI SSC SSC SSC