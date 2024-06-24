T20WC Scoreboard: India vs Australia

Gros Islet, Jun 24 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup Super Eight match between India and Australia on Monday.

India: Rohit Sharma b Starc 92 Virat Kohli c David b Hazlewood 0 Rishabh Pant c Hazlewood b Stoinis 15 Suryakumar Yadav c Wade b Starc 31 Shivam Dube c Warner b Stoinis 28 Hardik Pandya not out 27 Ravindra Jadeja not out 9 Extras: (LB-1, W-2) 3 Total: (For 5 wkts, 20 overs) 205 Fall of wkts: 1-6, 2-93, 3-127, 4-159, 5-194.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-45-2, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-14-1, Pat Cummins 4-0-48-0, Adam Zampa 4-0-41-0, Marcus Stoinis 4-0-56-2. PTI (MORE) AM AM AM