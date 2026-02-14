T20WC Scoreboard: Ireland vs Oman

Oman innings: Aamir Kaleem c Humphreys b McCarthy 50 Jatinder Singh lbw b Humphreys 7 Ashish Odedara run out (H Tector/Tucker) 1 Hammad Mirza run out (Campher/H Tector) 46 Vinayak Shukla c Humphreys b Dockrell 0 Mohammad Nadeem c Delany b Little 1 Jiten Ramanandi c M Adair b Little 3 Nadeem Khan b Little 0 Sufyan Mehmood c R Adair b McCarthy 10 Shakeel Ahmed c&b Humphreys 4 Shah Faisal not out 9 Extras: 8 (w-8) Total: 139 in 18 overs Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-24, 3-97, 4-107, 5-108, 6-113, 7-114, 8-115, 9-121, 10-139 Bowling: Matthew Humphreys 4-0-27-2, Mark Adair 3-0-36-0, Barry McCarthy 3-0-32-2, Gareth Delany 2-0-13-0, Josh Little 4-0-16-3, Harry Tector 1-0-9-0, George Dockrell 1-0-6-0. PTI DDV