T20Wc Scoreboard: Nepal vs Scotland

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Nepal and Scotland here on Tuesday.

Scotland: George Munsey c Jora b Paudel 27 Michael Jones b Sompal Kami 71 Brandon McMullen c&b Sompal Kami 25 Richie Berrington c Jora b Bhurtel 10 Tom Bruce b Sompal Kami 5 Matthew Cross b Yadav 4 Michael Leask c Aasif Sheikh b Yadav 4 Mark Watt not out 10 Oliver Davidson not out 1 Extras: (B-4, LB-6, W-3) 13 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 170 Fall of wickets: 1-80, 2-132, 3-133, 4-145, 5-150, 6-156, 7-162 Bowling: Dipendra Singh Airee 3-0-23-0, Sompal Kami 4-0-25-3, Nandan Yadav 4-0-34-2, Sandeep Lamichhane 3-0-29-0, Rohit Paudel 2-0-12-1, Kushal Bhurtel 4-0-37-1.