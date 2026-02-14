T20WC Scoreboard: New Zealand vs South Africa

Ahmedabad, Feb 14 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and South Africa here on Saturday: New Zealand’s innings: Tim Seifert c de Kock b Jansen 13 Finn Allen c Markram b Jansen 31 Rachin Ravindra c Miller b Jansen 13 Glenn Phillips b Maharaj 1 Mark Chapman c Rickelton b Jansen 48 Daryl Mitchell c Stubbs b Ngidi 32 Mitchell Santner c Rickelton b Bosch 4 James Neesham not out 23 Matt Henry not out 9 Extras: 1 (lb 1) Total: 175/7 in 20 overs Fall of wickets:1-33, 2-57, 3-58, 4-64, 5-138, 6-141, 7-145 Bowling: Lungi Ngidi 4-0-34-1, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-27-0, Marco Jansen 4-0-40-4, Keshav Maharaj 3-0-24-1, Corbin Bosch 4-0-34-1, Aiden Markram 1-0-15-0. PTI MORE DDV