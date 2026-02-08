T20WC Scoreboard: NZ vs AFG

Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and New Zealand here on Sunday.

Afghanistan innings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Lockie Ferguson 27 Ibrahim Zadran c Glenn Phillips b Lockie Ferguson 10 Gulbadin Naib c Tim Seifert b Rachin Ravindra 63 Sediqullah Atal c Tim Seifert b Jacob Duffy 29 Darwish Rasooli c Glenn Phillips b Matt Henry 20 Azmatullah Omarzai run out (James Neesham/Lockie Ferguson) 14 Mohammad Nabi not out 10 Extras: (LB-3, W-6) 9 Total: (For 6 wkts, 20 Overs) 182 Fall of Wickets: 35-1, 44-2, 123-3, 156-4, 164-5, 182-6.

Bowler: Matt Henry 4-0-27-1, Jacob Duffy 3-0-30-1, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-40-2, James Neesham 3-0-33-0, Mitchell Santner (c) 4-0-23-0, Glenn Phillips 1-0-12-0, Rachin Ravindra 1-0-14-1.

