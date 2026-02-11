T20WC Scoreboard: South Africa vs Afghanistan

Ahmedabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup Group D match between South Africa and Afghanistan here on Wednesday.

South Africa innings: Aiden Markram c Nabi b Fazalhaq Farooqi 5 Quinton de Kock c Ibrahim Zadran b Rashid Khan 59 Ryan Rickelton lbw b Rashid Khan 61 Dewald Brevis c Nabi b Azmatullah Omarzai 23 David Miller not out 20 Tristan Stubbs c Mujeeb b Azmatullah Omarzai 1 Marco Jansen not out 16 Extras: (b 1, w 1) 2 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 187 Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-126, 3-127, 4-155, 5-159, 187-6 Bowling: Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-0-32-1, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3-0-30-0, Azmatullah Omarzai 4-0-41-3, Mohammad Nabi 2-0-20-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-28-2, Noor Ahmad 3-0-35-0.