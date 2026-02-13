T20WC Scoreboard : USA vs NED

Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between the USA and the Netherlands here on Friday.

United States of America Innings: Monank Patel c Scott Edwards b Bas de Leede 36 Shayan Jahangir b Kyle Klein 20 Saiteja Mukkamalla c Colin Ackermann b Bas de Leede 79 Sanjay Krishnamurthi b Fred Klaassen 1 Shubham Ranjane not out 48 Milind Kumar c Scott Edwards b Bas de Leede 3 Harmeet Singh c Roelof van der Merwe b Logan van Beek 1 Mohammad Mohsin not out 1 Extras: (LB-4, W-3) 7 Total: (For 6 wkts, 20 Overs) 196 Fall of Wickets: 27-1, 82-2, 105-3, 159-4, 185-5, 188-6.

Bowler: Aryan Dutt 2-0-24-0, Logan van Beek 4-0-28-1, Kyle Klein 4-0-35-1, Fred Klaassen 3-0-32-1, Roelof van der Merwe 3-0-36-0, Bas de Leede 4-0-37-3. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK