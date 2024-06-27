T20WC semi-final: India reach 77 for 2 after 10 overs against England

Georgetown (Guyana), Jun 27 (PTI) Skipper Rohit Sharma looked in rhythm as he reached 41 off 30 balls while taking India to 77 for 2 in 10 overs in their T20 World Cup semi-final against England here on Thursday.

Put into bat, Virat Kohli (9) and Rishabh Pant (4) were dismissed inside the powerplay but Rohit along with Suryakumar Yadav (21 off 15 balls) added 37 for the third wicket so far.

Rohit had hit six boundaries till the halfway stage while Surya had two fours and a six to his credit.

Rain stopped play after eight overs and India lost a bit of momentum as they had added 12 in two overs after the break. PTI KHS KHS AH AH