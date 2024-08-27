Taarini Suri clinches double badminton crowns

Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) Taarni Suri from Mumbai clinched girls’ doubles and mixed doubles’ titles in the Kotak India Junior U-19 International Badminton tournament, held in Hyderabad.

The tournament was held at the Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad.

The 17-year-old Taarini, who trains at the Cricket Club of India under Hufrish Nariman, teamed up with Shravani Walekar to beat the Indonesian combination of Keyla Putri and Micha Wardoyo 21-10, 21-15 in the girls’ doubles final.

Taarini and Bhavya Chhabra then produced an upset against the top seeded Attawut Sreepeaw and Pannawee Polyiam of Thailand 21-13, 19-21, 21-14 in the mixed doubles final.

Taarini and the Nashik-based Shravani have been playing together since their U-13 days but it was only earlier this year that they decided to focus only on doubles.

In the semifinal, Taarini and Shravani had beaten the Thailand pair of Kodchaporn Chaichana and Pannawee Polyiam.

Chhabra trains at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, Assam, and has also kept her focus on doubles.

Taarni is a part of the Indian team which will participate in the World Junior Championship in Nanchang, China from September 30. PTI DDV PDS