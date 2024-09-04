Tahir Zaman takes over as Pakistan hockey team head coach

Karachi, Sep 4 (PTI) Former Olympian Tahir Zaman has been appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan hockey team ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy and he will join the team at Hulunbuir city in China.

The tournament will begin on September 8 and the urgent appointment had to be made after Roelant Oltmans refused to accept another short-term assignment from the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

Oltmans, who has been overseeing the Pakistan team as head coach in their last two international events, was scheduled to join the team directly in China but he demanded a long-term contract at the last moment.

“Tahir Zaman will now oversee the technical aspects and planning of the team as head coach while Zeeshan has been appointed as team manager for this tournament,” a PHF official said.

Zaman, a popular player in his days, has coached the national junior team in the past and holds a master degree in coaching from the FIH.

He was a member of the Pakistan team which won the bronze medal in the 1992 Olympics, the World Cup and Champions Trophy in 1994.

The PHF official blamed the delay in releasing funds for the tournament by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for the existing problems.

There was a falling out between the team captain Ammad Shakeel Butt and some players with the assistant coaches – Zeeshan Ashraf and Usman.

But the PHF official denied any rift and said the team is united and ready for the tournament which also features a match against arch-rivals India on September 14.

Korea, China, Japan and Malaysia are the other teams in the competition. PTI Corr UNG 7/21/2024