Tahlia to lead Australia WODI side against India in Healy''s absence

Sydney, Nov 23 (PTI) Veteran all-rounder Tahlia McGrath was on Saturday named to lead the 13-member Australian women's side against India in regular skipper Alyssa Healy's absence in the three-match ODI series next month.

The 34-year-old Alyssa has been troubled by a knee injury, which had ruled her out during the fag end of the Women's Big Bash League and also forced her to skip the ODI series against India, beginning in Brisbane on December 5.

The second and third ODIs will be played on December 8 and 11 at Brisbane and Perth, respectively.

Young top-order batter Georgia Voll, who plays for Sydney Thunder in the WBBL and has had a great season, has been included in her first Australia squad, largely made up of stalwarts including Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt and Annabel Sutherland, among others.

Australia will also play three ODIs against T20 world champions New Zealand from December 19-23 in Wellington.

All six matches are a part of the ICC Women's Championship, with Australia currently sitting on top of the standings.

"The decision for Alyssa Healy to miss the India series was made with a longer-term view to the Ashes, with her availability for the New Zealand series to become clearer over the next few weeks," said Cricket Australia's Head of Performance (Women's Cricket) and National Selector, Shawn Flegler.

On the choice of Tahlia as skipper, Flegler said, she had given a good account of herself during the T20 World Cup, which New Zealand won in October.

"Tahlia McGrath impressed as captain in tough conditions during the World Cup. We've chosen an experienced squad for these two upcoming tours with next year's Ashes series and ICC Women's World Cup very much very much the focus." Squad: Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham (India Series only); Alyssa Healy (New Zealand series only). PTI AM AM KHS