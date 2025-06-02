Tail wags as England Lions finish 1st innings on 587

Canterbury, Jun 2 (PTI) England Lions lower-order defied India A bowling unit as the hosts held the bragging rights with a 30-run first innings lead during the first session of the fourth and final day of the opening unofficial 'Test' here on Monday. In reply to India A's first innings score of 557, the Lions ended their first essay at 587 at the stroke of lunch.

In the solitary over prior to lunch, India A scored 9 for no loss with Yashasvi Jaiswal (8 batting) starting the second innings with a hooked six off left-arm seamer Josh Hull.

With two sessions left, India A batters would look at a glorified net session for some easy first-class runs in the bargain.

Earlier, starting the day at 527 for 7, the Lions lower-order batters added another 60 runs. Eddie Jack (25) and Ajeet Singh Dale (27 not out) added 49 runs for the final wicket, frustrating the India A bowlers on the final morning.

Lions' effort was headlined by three left-handed centurions -- Tom Haines (171), Max Holden (101) and Dan Mousley (113).

Mukesh Kumar (3/92 in 25 overs) was head and shoulders above the other Indians bowlers in terms of quality while Shardul Thakur (2/105 in 28 overs) was disappointing for the better part of his spell.

Harshit Rana (1/99 in 27 overs) was the quickest and sent Hull's stump cart-wheeling but that was after being hammered around on the third day. The only consolation for India was that all their bowlers had something to show on the wicket column.

Brief Scores: India A 557 and 9/0; England Lions 1st Innings 587 in 145.5 overs (Tom Haines 171, Max Holden 101, Dan Mousley 113, Mukesh Kumar 3/92).