Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins shot put gold with 20m-plus throw

Patiala, Mar 7 (PTI) Asian Games gold medallist and national record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinched the shot put gold with a 20m-plus throw on the first day of the Indian Open Throws Competition here on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Punjab athlete hurled the iron-ball to a distance of 20.51m, his season's best, to win the gold at Patiala’s National Institute of Sports premises, which is hosting the two-day event.

“I’m satisfied with my performance,” Toor said.

Toor crossed the 20m mark in two other attempts -- 20.02m and 20.07m -- hinting that he was enjoying good training sessions. The other three attempts were no marks.

Toor’s national record of 21.17m was recorded in June 2023. His main goal this season is to peak later this year to retain his title at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan.

The spotlight on Saturday was also on hammer thrower gold winner Damneet Singh, who represented Reliance in the weekend throwing competition in Patiala.

His best throw on Saturday was 70.64m, which fell short of the national record of 70.73m.

Results: Men: Shot put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Punjab) 20.51m, Karanveer Singh (Punjab) 19.36m, Sanyam (Haryana) 18.28.

Hammer Throw: Damneet Singh (Reliance) 70.64m, Ashish Jakhar (Army) 68.09m, Devang (Railway Sports) 63.27m.

Women: Discus throw: Nikita Kumari (Rajasthan) 51.78m, Amanat Kamboj (Punjab) 51.13m, Supriya Aatri (NCOE Patiala) 50.09m.

Javelin: Sanjana Choudhary (NCOE Patiala) 54.20m, Deepika (JSW) 52.88m, Jyoti (JSW) 52.16m.

Hammer Throw: Tanya Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) 61.09m, Divya Shandilya (Odisha) 53.31m, Soniya (Rajasthan) 52.29m.

Shot put: Yogita (Haryana) 16.44m, Shiksha (Reliance) 16.30m, Rekha (NCOE Patiala) 15.57m. PTI PDS PDS UNG