Takale sole Indian car rallyist at Dakar, returns with team Aerpace Racers

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Rally driver Sanjay Takale, the only Indian to take part in four-wheeler category in the Dakar Rally, will make his second successive appearance in the event, beginning in Saudi Arabia on January 3.

Takale, who made his debut earlier this year, was placed 18th overall and 10th in his class -- Dakar Classic category -- a 'regularity event' for vintage vehicles.

The 57-year-old will race for Team Aerpace Racers alongwith French navigator Maxime Raud. He will receive technical and logistical support from Compagnie Saharienne, France.

Takale's three-decade long career has seen him clinch the Asia-Pacific Production Cup title and participate in select World Rally Championship events.

He described finishing the 2025 Dakar Classic as a key milestone in his career.

"My goal is to complete the event again and improve on last year's result through a consistent, disciplined approach," he said ahead of the upcoming edition.

"Dakar is not just a rally, it's the ultimate test of endurance and spirit," he said.

The Dakar, one of the world's most demanding motorsport events, covers stages across sand dunes, rocks and varied terrain over two weeks.

The rally will conclude on January 17.