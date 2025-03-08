Taking calculated risk under pressure is my hallmark: Gill

Dubai, Mar 8 (PTI) Shubman Gill can potentially punctuate his growth as a cricketer with a coveted ICC title on Sunday, and the Indian vice-captain said he is ready to take “calculated risks” when the team is under pressure to realise a long-standing dream. The onus of giving India a fine start in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand will be on Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma.

“It is about me being in my zone and taking calculated risks. I think that is the hallmark of my team and myself. I take risks at the point when I feel the team is under pressure. Most of my batting is instinctive and I don't pre-plan,” Gill said on the eve of the title clash.

“Obviously, it is a big occasion and I will try my best and I will prepare myself accordingly. But the nature of cricket is such that no matter how much you try, you can't score 100 or 50 in every match,” he added.

Gill then explained how he prepares for a match, for him it was all about match simulation at nets.

“Whenever I'm batting in the nets, it's about me trying to play as close to how I could play in the match. That is the zone for me. How would I want to score runs? If it's hard for me to hit boundaries, then how would I take those singles and take the pressure off me? So, these are the things that I try to do in the nets.” Gill said he focuses more on doing the small things right at nets rather than perfecting his big-hitting skills.

“I think it's easy to hit boundaries, it's easy to hit sixes. But doing these small things are more difficult and that's why it requires a lot of repetitions. I think that's what I was doing in the nets,” he said.

From a young prodigy to the team’s vice-captain, Gill has grown remarkably well in his career in the last few years.

The 25-year-old said it has been a journey of learning for him.

“I have learnt a lot. When an added responsibility is given to you (vice-captaincy), it's very important for you to know how the other players are feeling on the field.

“Whether it's a young fast bowler or a young spinner, when there is pressure on them, the probability of you being successful increases if you think the right way.

“Whenever the bowlers are under pressure, we have to talk to them. Sometimes when we are under pressure, we just have to remind them that this is our plan. So this is my role in the team,” he added. PTI UNG KHS