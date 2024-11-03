Talwar and Thomas in race for berth into final stage of DP World Q-School

Girona (Spain): Golfers Saptak Talwar and Rayhan Thomas took a giant leap towards getting a berth into the final stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School as they were within range after three rounds at the second stage of the Q-School championship.

Advertisment

The second stage was played over four venues with 22 spots available at three of the venues and 23 at a fourth.

They will move into the final stage of the Q-School which has on offer full cards to DP World Tour 2025.

Talwar, who once played on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada and now divides time between the Indian and Asian Tours, played two rounds on the third day after the second day was suspended due to weather.

Advertisment

He shot 71 with three birdies and a double bogey, but then played brilliantly for a 8-under 64, that was the day’s equal best to be tied sixth at Isla Canela Links Huevla, Spain, from where 23 players will advance to the final stage of the Q-School.

Thomas (69-67-68) salvaged his third round towards the end to stay in the fight for one of the 22 places at Fontanals Golf Club. Thomas was 1-over for the front nine, but then birdied the 10th and then three times more in the last four holes to get to 3-under and 9-under total to be Tied-18th.

A third Indian Karan Pratap Singh (70-77-68) faced a herculean task of coming within Top-22 to get to the final stage. He was T-59 at Desert Springs Resort.