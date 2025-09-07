Talwar endures tough day in Poland

Konopiska (Poland), Sep 7 (PTI) Indian golfer Saptak Talwar carded 2-over 72 on the third day of the GAC Rosa Challenge to move up one place to tied-47 here.

The third round produced one birdie and three bogeys as Talwar is now placed at even par with one day to go.

The sole birdie was on the second hole while the bogeys came on the first, seventh and 15th holes.

Sweden's Hugo Townsend secured a commanding five-stroke lead after firing a 6-under 64. He has a three-day total of 14-under par.

Townsend shot five birdies, one eagle and one bogey on the penultimate day.

Townsend is the son of Englishman Peter Townsend, a former Ryder Cup player. He is chasing his maiden Hotel Planner Tour victory and hopes to make the top-20 on the Race to Mallorca standings to earn his card for the DP Worlds Tour.

He is currently placed in 42nd position.

Stefano Mazsoli, Calum Fyfe and Anton Albers are tied for the second place with a total score of nine-under par.

Scotsman Calum Fyfe carded the best score of the third day with a 7-under 63, which included eight birdies and one bogey.