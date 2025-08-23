Talwar fires 2-under 69, tied 11th at Dutch Futures

Spijk (Netherlands), Aug 23 (PTI) Saptak Talwar holed two late birdies in the last six holes to ensure a solid 2-under 69 in the second round of Dutch Futures here.

Going along with his first round 70, he is now 3-under for two rounds and placed Tied-11th, up 14 places on the leaderboard from the first round.

This gives him a chance to play for his first top-10 finish of the season. Talwar began from the tenth and shot three birdies and one bogey in the second round.

He birdied the 15th, fourth and he sixth and dropped his only bogey on the second.

Portuguese Pedro Figueiredo (69-66) and American Palmer Jackson (70-65) are in shared lead at seven under par.

Figueiredo shot a round of 5-under 66 on the second day with seven birdies and two bogeys.

Jackson shot 6-under 65 in his second round to catapult himself to the top of the leaderboard. Jackson played a bogey free round with six birdies.

South African Daniel Van Tonder (68-68) and Scotsman Euan Walker (67-69) are in tied third place.