Talwar makes cut in Czech Republic

Brno (Czech Republic), Jun 14 (PTI) Indian golfer Saptak Talwar made the cut at the Raiffeisenbank Golf Challenge with a second-round score of 1-under 70 at Golf Resort Kaskáda, keeping his campaign alive for the weekend.

With rounds of 72 and 70, the 26-year-old sits at even-par 142 and is tied for 60th place.

Talwar began the day on the front nine with a birdie on his first hole.

He picked up another shot on the fifth only to drop one on the sixth before closing the front nine with a birdie.

On the back nine he made birdie on the 11th hole and followed that with a bogey on the 12th.

He made his final birdie of the round on the 15th hole but lost shots on the 16th and 18th holes to end the day with 70.

His combined 36 round score sits at even par with scores of 72 and 70.

The second day ended with a four-way tie for the lead between Spain’s Sebastian Garcia (65-67), England’s Joshua Berry (68-64), Welshman Stuart Manley (66-66) American Palmer Jackson (65-67).

The leaders all have a 36-hole combined score of 10-under par.

Joshua Berry was the pick of the day as he shot a round of 7-under 64 on day two.

Berry played a bogey free second round with seven birdies.

First day Leader Jovan Rebula played a round of even par 71 to slip down the order to tied 10th and is three shots behind the leaders.