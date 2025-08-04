Talwar sign off tied 56th at Farmfoods Scottish Challenge

Roxburghe (Scotland), Aug 4 (PTI) India’s Saptak Talwar carded 71 in the final round to finish Tied-56th at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge here.

In the final round, Talwar picked up two birdies against two bogeys. His rounds of 66-72-72-71 gave him a total of 3-under for the week.

Scotsman Daniel Young sealed a maiden HotelPlanner Tour title on home soil after carding one under par round of 70 to finish 19 under par for the week, one shot clear of Frenchman Julien Quesne in second.

Scotland's Euan Walker finished in solo third on 16-under par, one shot clear of Englishman John Gough, who ended the week in fourth.

Young jumps eight places to sixth on the Road to Mallorca Rankings following his maiden victory. Englishman Joshua Berry still leads the way, with South African JC Ritchie in second and Austrian Maximilian Steinlechner in third. PTI Cor ATK