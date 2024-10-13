Tamil Nadu in complete command against Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy Group D contest

Coimbatore, Oct 13 (PTI) Cheteshwar Pujara endured a six-ball duck as Saurashtra were left reeling at 35/5, trailing by 129 runs in the second innings with Tamil Nadu taking complete command of their Ranji Trophy Group D clash here.

On the third day of the season-opener, Tamil Nadu’s left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh ran riot in the Saurashtra ranks, returning 9-5-7-4 as the visitors were left staring at a huge task at the close of play.

Saurashtra conceded a massive first-innings lead of 164 as TN folded for 367 after resuming at 278/3 against the visitor’s 203.

Javdev Unadkat returned 6/61 from his 24 overs.

Gurjapneet’s victims included Pujara, who made 16 in the first essay, as the out-of-favour India batter was trapped in front of the wickets in the second innings.

Arpit Vasavada (15 not out) and Sheldon Jackson (5 not out) were at the crease.

In Chandigarh, Railways completed a comprehensive win by 181 runs as the hosts were shot out for another poor total of 159 in 40.2 overs chasing 341.

Akash Pandey (4/46), Karn Sharma (3/18) and Himanshu Sangwan (2/28) caused the damage as Chandigarh, despite some resistance from Arslan Khan (46) and Ankit Kaushik (45), folded quickly again.

In another match, Delhi took a slender lead of 14 runs in the first innings but Chhattisgarh edged ahead, reaching 33 for no loss to move ahead by 19 runs at stumps on the third day.

While skipper Himmat Singh made 65 (123 balls 8x4s, 1x6s), it was Jonty Sidhu’s 170-ball 103 not out (11 fours, 2 sixes) which gave Delhi a slight advantage.

In Guwahati, hosts Assam were placed in a tricky position of 130/3, leading by 51 runs, after being asked to follow-on.

Assam were shot out for a mere 180 in reply to Jharkhand’s 361 in the first innings.

Brief scores: At Coimbatore: Saurashtra 203 & 35/5 in 25 overs (Arpit Vasavada 15*, Gurjapneet 4/7) trail Tamil Nadu 367 in 121.3 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 82, N Jagadeesan 100, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 49; Jaydev Unadkat 6/61) by 129 runs.

At Chandigarh: Railways 142 & 307 beat Chandigarh 109 & 159 in 40.2 overs (Arslan Khan 46; Akash Pandey 4/46, Karn Sharma 3/18) by 181 runs.

At Raipur: Chhattisgarh 343 & 33/0 in 8 overs (Ayush Pandey 22*) lead Delhi 357 in 116.2 overs (Himmat Singh 65, Jonty Sidhu 103*; Ajay Mandal 3/101, Ashish Chouhan 3/53) by 19 runs.

At Guwahati: Jharkhand 361 lead Assam 180 in 70.2 overs (Sibsankar Roy 42; Utkarsh Singh 3/41, Manishi 3/41) & f/o 130/3 in 55 overs (Parves Musaraf 57; Manishi 1/32). PTI DDV APA