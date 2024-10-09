Tamil Nadu qualify for main rounds in Sr Women’s National

Palakkad (Kerala), Oct 9 (PTI) Former champions Tamil Nadu qualified for the main rounds of the 29th Senior Women’s National Football Championship from Group A, defeating Himachal Pradesh 1-0 here on Wednesday.

While three teams, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Goa finished on six points from three matches. Tamil Nadu made the grade on head-to-head basis between the three teams.

Midfielder and captain Kaviya Pakkirisamy scored the all-important goal in the 29th minute of the match.

The victory allowed Tamil Nadu to finish with six points from three matches, while Himachal were left empty-handed after losing all three matches.

In the other match of the group, hosts Kerala ended Goa’s aspirations with a 2-0 win.

Both goals came in the second half through Manasa K (penalty, 53’) and Aleena Tony (90+4’). PTI TAP BS BS