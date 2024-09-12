Tamil Nadu shatters men's 4x100m medley record in Senior National Aquatic Championships

Mangaluru, Sep 12 (PI) The quartet of Nithik Nathella, Danush Suresh, B Benedicton Rohit and Adhithya Dinesh scripted a new national meet record for Tamil Nadu, clocking 5.66s during the men's 4x100m medley relay on the third day of the Senior National Aquatic Championships here on Thursday.

The quartet went past the previous record of 3:47.22s set by the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) in 2022.

Also on Thursday, Akash Mani, Vidith S Shankar, Kartikeyan Nair and Srihari Nataraj of Karnataka broke the record with a timing of 3:46.09s but finished second.

Thursday's event also witnessed Aneesh S Gowda of Karnataka pull away as early as the second lap of the men's 1500m freestyle to win the gold.

Karnataka's Dharshan S followed him as the remaining participants gradually fell behind. With five laps to go, Aneesh had a fair advantage and easily finished first with a time of 16:06.11s, while Dharshan S finished second at 16:16.83s.

In the women's 800m freestyle event, Vritti Agarwal of Telangana dominated in the opening lap and grabbed the top spot in 9:16.14s.

Bhavya Sachdeva, Shirin, and Sri Charani Tumu fought closely behind Vritti till the final lap.

Bhavya of Delhi eventually took second place with 9:19.74s.

Bikram Changmai and Dhanush S of the Railway Sports Promotion Board competed head-on in the 200m butterfly and traded borderline leads in the opening round.

But Haryana's Harsh Saroha peaked in the third lap and forced himself into contention before Bikram pulled away in the last lap to win with 2:02.76s. Harsh finished second with 2:03.95s.

The women's 200m butterfly noticed Astha Choudhury, Hashika Ramachandra, and Vritti Agarwal competing in a three-way battle from the opening round.

Hashika of Karnataka, with a burst of speed in the final moment, assured her third gold medal in the competition with a timing of 2:21.16s.

Vritti from Telangana settled for second place with a time of 2:21.89s. PTI SSC AYG SSC SSC