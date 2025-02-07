Tamil Nadu win tennis gold in men's event, beat Karnataka 2-0 in final

Dehradun, Feb 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu ended Karnataka's reign at the top with a hard-fought 2-0 win in men's team gold medal match of the tennis event at the 38th National Games here on Friday.

Abhinav Shanmugam put Tamil Nadu ahead with a hard-fought 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 win over Rishi Reddy in the first rubber.

Like in their semifinal the previous day, it appeared SD Prajwal Dev, Karnataka's No. 1 player, would make it all-square with a fine start.

The 28-year-old from Mysuru clinched the opening set against Manish Sureshkumar to raise visions of a Karnataka comeback.

However, Prajwal allowed his rival a look-in.

Sureshkumar, who played the big points well, took the second set 6-4. In the decider, the script remained unchanged as the Tamil Nadu player kept Prajwal at bay to win 6-4 and help his team dethrone Karnataka.

Results: Men: Gold medal match: Tamil Nadu bt Karnataka 2-0 (Abhinav Shanmugam bt Rishi Reddy 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-4; Manish Sureshkumar bt SD Prajwal Dev 5-7 6-4 6-4).