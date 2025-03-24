Tamim Iqbal suffers heart attack while playing, undergoes angioplasty

New Delhi: Tamim Iqbal, the celebrated former captain of the Bangladesh cricket team, experienced a severe health scare when he suffered a heart attack during a Dhaka Premier League match, according to media reports.

He was promptly taken to the hospital where medical professionals performed an angioplasty and inserted a stent to address blocked arteries.

Although initially placed on life support, Tamim's condition has shown signs of improvement, though he remains in critical care.

The cricket community and fans worldwide have rallied in support, sending messages of hope and recovery for the 36-year-old star. His sudden illness has sparked discussions on the health and safety of athletes in high-pressure sports environments.