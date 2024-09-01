Tamiria, Chieh bag singles crown; Bhargav wins double title in junior badminton

Pune, Sept 1 (PTI) India's Surua Charisma Tamiria and Chiang Tzu Chieh of Chinese Taipei bagged the girls’ and boys’ singles titles respectively in the India Junior International Grand Prix badminton tournament here on Sunday.

Bhargav Ram Arigela of India too made the event memorable for him winning the doubles title in the boys’ and mixed doubles category.

In the boys’ singles final, sixth seeded Chiang rallied well to beat qualifier Suryaksh Rawat of India 16-21, 21-07, 21-18.

In the girls’ singles title clash, seventh seeded Tamiri was given a tough fight by eighth seeded Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan of Indonesia before winning 18-21, 21-11, 21-15.

Bhargav first won the boys’ doubles title in partnership with Viswa Tej Gobburu as the pair outplayed compatriots Bhavya Chhabra and Arsh Mohammad 21-13, 21-18.

In the mixed doubles final, Bhargav combined with Vennala Kalagotla to register a 21-9, 21-12 win over Indonesian pair of Muhammad Vito Annafsa and Keyla Annisa Putri.

Results (all finals): Boys Singles: Chiang Tzu Chieh (Tpe) beat Suryaksh Rawat 16-21, 21-07, 21-18.

Girls Singles: Surya Charisma Tamiri beat Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan 18-21, 21-11, 21-15.

Boys Doubles: Bhargav Ram Arigela / Viswa Tej Gobburu beat Bhavya Chhabra / Arsh Mohammad 21-13, 21-18.

Girls Doubles: Taarini Suri / Shravani Walekar beat Kodchaporn Chaichana /Pannawee Polyiam 21-17, 23-21.

Mixed Doubles: Bhargav Ram Arigela/Vennala Kalagotla beat Muhammad Vito Annafsa / Keyla Annisa Putri 21-09, 21-12. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 AT AT