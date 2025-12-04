Tanvi, Ashmita lead Indian shuttlers' march to quarters

Guwahati, Dec 4 (PTI) Indian shuttlers, including Tanvi Sharma and Ashmita Chaliha, continued the country's dominance at the Guwahati Masters Super 100 badminton tournament, the duo entering the quarterfinals in women's singles here Thursday.

The 41st-ranked and eighth-seeded Tanvi drubbed Thailand's Passa-Orn Phannachet 21-17 23-21 in straight games in their women's singles pre-quarterfinals match.

World-ranked 96th Chaliha got the better of fifth-seeded compatriot Anmol Kharb 16-21 21-17 21-16 after, making a fine comeback after losing the first game against her 49-ranked opponent.

India's Isharani Baruah beat compatriot Shreya Lele 21-13 10-21 21-12 in their women's singles pre-quarterfinals.

Tushar Suveer won his men's singles round-of-16 match against Indonesia's Bismo Raya Oktora 21-17 18-21 21-15.

In a mixed doubles pre-quarterfinals match, the Indian duo of Ruthvika Shivani Gadde and Rohan Kapoor defeated Malaysia's Wee Yee Hern and Vannee Gobi 21-19 21-14 to progress further in the tournament.

In another mixed doubles contest featuring Indians, Kevin Chaen Chhang Won and Anagha Aravinda Pai lost to Indonesia's Marwan Faza and Aisyah Salsabila Putri Pranata 20-22 9-21.

Meanwhile, in another women's singles round-of-16 match, Anupama Upadhyaya went down to Indonesia's Chiara Marvella Handoyo 15-21 15-21.

Tharun Mannepalli, the top-seeded player in men's singles and ranked 40th in the world, beat compatriot Meiraba Luwang Maisnam 21-13 21-16.

The men's doubles pair of Pruthvi Krishnamurty Roy and K Sai Pratheek defeated UAE's Munawar Mohammed and Muanis Mohamed 21-17 21-18.

The women's double combo of Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi won against Shreya Balaji and Deepta Sathish 21-16 21-8 in an all-Indian pre-quarterfinal match.

Aryamann Tandon lost his men's singles pre-quarterfinal to Indonesia's Dendi Triansyah 21-15 16-21 13-21, but Tanya Hemanth won her contest against Turkiye's Neslihan Arin 25-23 22-20 21-19, standing a rally after going down in the opening game of the ongoing tournament.

Another Indian participant Ginpaul Sonna lost to Japan's second-seeded Yudai Okimoto 16-21 15-21. PTI AH AM AH AM AM