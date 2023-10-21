Tanvi, Bornil storm into finals of Badminton Asia Junior Championships

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) India's Tanvi Sharma and Bornil Aakash Changmai maintained their impressive form as they clinched another set of victories and secured their places in the finals of the Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Junior Championships in Chengdu, China on Saturday.

Advertisment

In the girls' U17 singles category, Tanvi faced the formidable Anyapat Phichitpreechasak of Thailand.

After a closely-contested match where second-seeded Anyapat staged a strong comeback following the first round, Tanvi showed great composure and secured a 21-19, 16-21, 21-11 victory.

In the boys' U15 singles, Bornil competed against compatriot Jagsher Singh Khangurra in the semifinals. Bornil registered a 21-16, 21-12 win in straight games.

Advertisment

While Bornil entered the final, Jagsher bowed out with a bronze medal.

Following in the footsteps of Unnati Hooda, Tanvi became the second girl from India to enter the U17 final. Unnati had played the final in Nonthaburi, Thailand, last year but had to settle for silver medal.

Meanwhile, Bornil has an opportunity to join an exclusive club. If he clinches the gold medal, he will become the second Indian after Siril Verma to do so. Verma had won gold in 2013.

Tanvi will compete against Yataweemin Ketklieng of Thailand in the girls' singles final on Sunday, while Bornil will face Fan Hong Xuan of China in the boys' final. PTI AH AM AH AM AM