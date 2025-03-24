Tanvi Khanna makes winning start at Indian Open squash tournament

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) India's Tanvi Khanna made a winning start at the JSW Indian Open squash event here on Monday.

Tanvi played with grit and determination against Hong Kong’s Toby Tse to win 3-1 (11-8, 11-8, 6-11, 11-7) in 33 minutes. She will now play the top seed Akanksha Salunkhe in the next round.

Sofía Mateos of Spain was in action in the final few hours of the day and she defeated Egypt’s Lojayn Gohary 3-0 (11-7, 12-10, 11-3) in 33 minutes.

Sport's powerhouse Egypt had six winners on the opening day.