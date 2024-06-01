Tanvi Sharma registers title win in Bonn International

Bonn (Germany), Jun 1 (PTI) Young Indian shuttler Tanvi Sharma defeated Wang Pei Yu of Chinese Taipei in two games to clinch title win in the Bonn International tournament, a part of the BWF’s Future Series, here on Saturday.

In a contest which lasted a little over half-an-hour, Tanvi, who is ranked 181st in the world, recorded a 21-19 22-20 victory.

The 15-year-old Tanvi from Punjab, who shot to limelight after clinching a gold medal at the Senior Asian Championship in Malaysia, came from behind in the final set to clinch the win over her opponent.

However, there was disappointment in store for Indian women’s doubles pairing of Srinidhi Narayanan and Radhika Sharma, who lost to Turkish pair of Yasemen Bektas and Zehra Erdem 21-17 21-10 in a one-sided contest.

In men’s doubles, Prakash Raj and Gouse Sheik lost to the Dutch combination of Noah Haase Dyon van Wijlick 21-19 21-16. PTI DDV KHS