Tanvi, Unnati, Srikanth reach semifinals of Syed Modi International

Lucknow, Nov 28 (PTI) Tanvi Sharma crushed Hong Kong’s Lo Sin Yan Happy in straight games to storm into the semifinals while Unnati Hooda and Kidambi Srikanth also made their way into the final four of the Syed Modi International Super 300, here on Friday.

In the women's singles, the 16-year-old Tanvi, who had earlier defeated former world champion Nozomi Okuhara from Japan, needed only 38 minutes to brush aside the challenge of Lo Sin 21-13, 21-19.

Tanvi will take on fifth seeded Hina Akechi of Japan, who got the better of third seed Sung Shuo Yun 21-8, 21-15 in the other quarterfinal.

Unnati was made to work hard by compatriot Rakshitha Sree Santosh R in the quarterfinal, before winning 21-15, 13-21, 21-16. Unnati will face off against fourth seed Neslihan Arin in the semifinals, after the Turkish player beat India’s Isharani Baruah 21-19, 13-21, 21-15.

In the men's singles, Srikanth made it to the semis after his opponent Priyanshu Rajawat retired at the score of 21-14, 11-4. Srikanth will take on Mithun Manjunath, who defeated Manraj Singh 21-18, 21-13 in the last eight.

Singapore’s Jason Teh, the men’s top seed, lost 19-21, 21-12, 20-22 in an hour and five minutes against Minoru Koga of Japan, who will take on Hong Kong’s Jason Gunawan in the semifinals.

In the women’s doubles, top seeds Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly defeated fifth seeds Bengisu Ercetin and Nazlican Inci 21-15, 21-16 to enter the semifinals.

Treesa will also feature in the mixed doubles semifinal alongside Hariharan Amsakarunan after the pair defeated Australia’s Andika Ramadiansyah and Nozomi Shimizu 21-18, 21-14 in the quarterfinals. PTI DDV UNG