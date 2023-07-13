Tara Shah, Rakshitha advance to round of 16

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) India's budding shuttlers Tara Shah and Rakshitha Sree comfortably won their respective matches and moved to the round of 16 at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Thursday.

Tara exhibited exceptional skills and aggression as she dominated her opponent, Miku Kohara of Japan throughout the match and won 21-6 21-17. Tara will take on China's Xu Wen Jing in the next round.

Rakshitha also displayed her prowess on the court as she triumphed over Malaysia's Carine Tee 21-8 21-10 in a match that lasted 24 minutes. She will face Huang Lin Ran of China in the pre-quarterfinal.

The girls' doubles duo of Taneesha and Karnika won against Bui and Tran of Japan 21-14 21-19 in 27 minutes. They will square off against Chen Fan Shu and Jiang Pei Xi of China in the round of 16 match on Friday.

In boys' singles, Ayush Shetty showed his resilience against Japan's Yuna Nakagawa in a hard-fought match that he lost 19-21 22-20 16-21. Similarly in the mixed doubles, Samarveer and Radhika Sharma narrowly missed out on a win in a thrilling three game contest against China's Gao Jia Xuan and Chen Fan Shu Tian, as the latter won 21-19 19-21 17-21.

The boys' doubles pair of Divyam and Mayank and Nicholas Raj and Tushar Suveer lost their matches and bowed out of the tournament while the girls' doubles duo of Tanvi Sharma and Radhika Sharma also ended their campaign in the round of 32.

Meanwhile, in the boys' singles Lakshay Sharma and Samarveer and in the girls' singles category Shriyanshi Valishetty and Anmol Kharb gave their all but lost their respective matches.

Arul Murugan and Srinidhi Narayanan also went down fighting in their round of 32 matches. PTI AH SSC SSC