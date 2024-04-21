Tarun, Kadam win gold and silver at Spanish Para Badminton

Vitoria (Spain), Apr 21 (PTI) India's Tarun beat compatriot Sukant Kadam to win gold in the SL 4 category at the Spanish Para Badminton tournament here.

Tarun beat Kadam 21-13, 16-21, 21-16. In the semi-finals, Sukant defeated world champion Suhas Yathiraj.

In SL3 category, Kumar Nitesh, Manoj Sarkar and Jagadesh Dilli secured gold, silver and bronze for India.

In the SH 6 category, Sivarajan Solaimalai secured bronze and Nithya Sre silver.

Deep Ranjan and Manoj secured silver while Umesh Vikram and Surya Kant bagged bronze in the men’s doubles SL 3and SL 4 categories. PTI KHS BS BS