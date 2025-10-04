Tasnim, Shriyanshi to clash in all-Indian final at Al Ain Masters

Al Ain (UAE), Oct 4 (PTI) Kidambi Srikanth’s run ended in the semifinals but rising shuttlers Tasnim Mir and Shriyanshi Valishetty set up an all-Indian women’s singles summit clash with contrasting wins at the USD 120,000 Al Ain Masters Super 100 tournament here on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Tasnim, a former BWF World Junior No. 1, rallied to beat Turkey’s fifth seed Neslihan Arin 9-21 21-17 21-10, while seventh seed Shriyanshi outclassed Indonesia’s Chiara Marvella Handoyo 21-11 21-12 at the Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium.

It will be a maiden final appearance for both the Indians.

Srikanth, the 2021 World Championships silver medallist, failed to sustain momentum and went down 4-21 21-11 19-21 to Malaysia’s Sholeh Aidil in a 50-minute semifinal battle.

In men’s doubles, the Indian pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and M R Arjun overcame Singapore’s Eng Keat Wesley Koh and Junsuke Kubo 20-22 21-14 21-16 in 52 minutes. They will face Indonesia’s fifth seeds Raymond Indra and Nikolaus Joaquin in the final. PTI ATK TAP