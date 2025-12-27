Tata Open Golf: Jaglan, Sandhu set up enthralling final day

Jamshedpur, Dec 27 (PTI) Shubham Jaglan joined Yuvraj Sandhu at the top of the leaderboard as the two made a strong bid for the Rs 2 crore top prize on the penultimate day of the TATA Open, the PGTI's season-finale, here on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Jaglan (68-66-65), who turned professional earlier this year and is playing only his third event on the PGTI, came up with an error-free six-under 65 in the third round to move into joint lead at 14-under 199.

The Gurugram-based Jaglan, who finished runner-up on his PGTI debut last month in Chandigarh, will be looking for his maiden title on the tour on Sunday at the Beldih and Golmuri golf courses.

Sandhu (67-64-68), the halfway leader by three shots, struck a three-under 68 in round three to end the day tied for the lead at 14-under 199. The Chandigarh golfer, a six-time winner on the PGTI this year, has already won the 2025 PGTI Order of Merit crown and sealed his spot on the DP World Tour for next year.

He is now looking for a record seventh title on the PGTI in a single season.

The trio of Veer Ahlawat (65), Khalin Joshi (68) and N Thangaraja (68) are placed five shots behind the joint leaders in tied third at nine-under 204.

In rounds one and two, one half of the field played its 18 holes at Beldih Golf Club while the other half played its 18 holes at the Golmuri Golf Club.

Overnight second, Jaglan, who was three shots off the lead, had a fruitful front-nine where he collected three birdies and an eagle thanks to two seven-feet and two 15-feet conversions.

On the back-nine, he picked up a birdie on the 12th but also made two good par-saves including a 25-footer that kept the momentum going for him.

"I was playing really well on my front-nine. I played in the leader group at a PGTI event for the first time today. Being in the spotlight and being cheered by so many people brings its own pressures but I feel I handled that pressure well today," said Jaglan.

Sandhu made five birdies against two bogeys on Saturday to continue at the top of the leaderboard.

"Coming off the course, I feel quite motivated to do well in the final round as it will be the last competitive round of 2025 so I want to give it my best," said Sandhu.

Manoj S made a hole-in-one on the 17th during his third round of 67. He ended day three in tied sixth place at eight-under 205 along with Mohd Azhar and Amardeep Malik.

Kurush Heerjee, the only Jamshedpur-based professional to make the cut, was placed tied 51st at seven-over 220.