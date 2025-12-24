Tata Open golf to tee off in Jamshedpur on Thursday

Jamshedpur, Dec 24 (PTI) Over 100 professionals will be vying for top honor in the season-ending Tata Open golf tournament which will tee off here on Thursday.

The Rs 2 crore prize money event will have a field of 126 professionals competing at the Beldih and Golmuri golf courses.

The top 50 players and ties will make the cut after two rounds.

The tournament will feature some of the top Indian professionals such as 2025 PGTI Order of Merit champion Yuvraj Sandhu, 2024 PGTI Order of Merit champion Veer Ahlawat, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Arjun Prasad, Manu Gandas, Angad Cheema, Om Prakash Chouhan (former champion), Ajeetesh Sandhu, Rashid Khan, Khalin Joshi and Chikkarangappa, to name a few.

The top foreign players in the field are Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and Mithun Perera (former champion), Bangladesh’s Md Siddikur Rahman and Jamal Hossain, Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, American Koichiro Sato, Nepal’s Subash Tamang and Uganda’s Joshua Seale.

Besides Om Prakash Chouhan and Mithun Perera, the other former Tata Open champions in the field are Mukesh Kumar, Shamim Khan and Gurki Shergill.

The local challenge will be led by professional Kurush Heerjee.