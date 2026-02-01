Tata Steel Masters: Gukesh draws as Abdusattorov stretches away

Wijk Aan Zee (The Netherlands), Feb 1 (PTI) World Champion D Gukesh played out a draw with Hans Moke Niemann in the 12th and penultimate round while Nodirbek Abdusattorov regained sole lead with a crushing victory over Matthias Bluebaum to inch closer to the title, here Sunday.

Javokhir Sindarov did not risk anything against R Praggnanandhaa and settled for a draw to slip to second spot on 7.5 points, a half point behind compatriot Abdusattorov and it could well be an Uzbek domination in the first super-tournament of the year.

Niemann, Jorden van Foreest of Holland and Vincent Keymer of Germany share the third spot on 7 points apiece ahead of wonder-boy Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus of Turkey and Bluebaum.

Erdogmus played yet another decisive game crushing Vladimir Fedoseev of Slovenia.

Gukesh, on six points, is in joint eighth spot in the company of Dutchman Anish Giri. Fedoseev on 5.5 is ahead of Praggnanandhaa on five who in turn is half point clear of Arjun Erigaisi and Aravindh Chithambaram.

Gukesh and Niemann played a crazy game wherein the American sacrificed a pieces when it was just not warranted. Gukesh had some chances to make use of the extra material but he also erred and let the American off the hook.

Abdusattorov won with white thanks to his alertness in the middle game against Bluebaum. After striking on the queenside, Abdusattorov used his Queen and knight to create a tactical web from which there was no turning back for the German.

Yagiz Kaan has won many hearts and the game against Fedoseev was no different. IN an interesting incident, the Turk delivered the checkmate and then surprisingly saw his opponent also doing the mate-in-one. They both smiled as Fedoseev was one move too late and Yagiz Kaan announced his arrival in top level chess.

Results round 12: Hans Moke Niemann (Usa, 7) drew with D Gukesh (Ind, 6); Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 7.5) drew with R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 5); Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 8) beat Matthias Bluebaum (Ger, 6.5); Vincent Keymer (Ger, 7) beat Thai Dai Van Nguyen (Cze, ); Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 7) drew with Arjun Erigaisi (Ind, 4.5); Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus (Tur, 6.5) beat Vladimir Fedoseev (Slo, 5.5); Aravindh Chithambaram (Ind, 4.5) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 6). PTI VS APS APS APS